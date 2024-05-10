South Korea May Deploy Special Forces On The Border With The DPRK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The authorities of the Republic of Korea are considering thepossibility of deploying special forces units in the borderdemilitarized zone as a security measure, Azernews reports.

After the rejection of the inter-Korean agreement on reducingmilitary tensions of September 19, 2018, the DPRK began to restoreborder guard posts destroyed in accordance with the agreements. AsYonhap points out, Pyongyang has actually repaired thefacilities.

In response, as a security measure, South Korea plans to deployspecial forces in areas near its guard posts, as the restoration ofconcrete structures on them will take "considerable time."

On November 21, North Korea successfully launched the firstMulligan-1 reconnaissance satellite on a Chollima-1 launchvehicle response, on November 22, the Republic of Koreaannounced the partial suspension of the inter-Korean agreement onreducing tensions. This measure concerned the provision on no-flyzones. On November 23, the DPRK Defense Ministry announced thatthey would no longer comply with the entire agreement and wouldresume the use of measures prohibited by the document.