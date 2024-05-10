Investornewsbreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Releases Q1 2024 Report On Financial, Corporate Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal-pest populations and the only manufacturer of commercially available, EPA-registered Rat Birth Control(R) products, is reporting its financial and operational results for first quarter 2024. Highlights of the report include record quarterly revenues of

$415,000, up 78% from Q1 2023; Evolve(TM) becoming the company's best-selling product, making up more than 50% of this quarter's revenue; securing distribution and agreements as well as initial purchase orders with several grain-management and open-field agricultural distributors and pest-management industry distributors; global expansion with new sales in

Hong Kong,

Macau, the

United Arab Emirates,

Singapore,

Australia,

New Zealand

and

The Netherlands; the introduction of Evolve in convenient 1.5- and 3-lb. pouches; and the launch of Evolve(TM) Mouse to control mouse infestations.“I am extremely pleased with the rapid revenue growth during the first quarter of 78%, resulting in record quarterly revenues, driven by the rapid adoption in the marketplace of Evolve, our all-new soft bait product to control rat populations by restricting fertility,” said SenesTech president and CEO

Joel Fruendt

in the press release.“During the first quarter, Evolve accounted for more than 50% of sales, as distributors and end customers have quickly understood the benefits our new solution provides. . . . The last few months have been the most exciting and productive time in SenesTech's history. . . . We are extremely pleased with the progress the team has made in 2024 and look forward to the positive impact the many recent initiatives we have implemented will produce.”

To view the full press release, visit

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through its expertise in fertility control. The company invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, as well as Evolve and Evolve Mouse, EPA-designated, minimum-risk contraceptive for rodents, reflecting the company's mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. The company strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households by providing a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at



