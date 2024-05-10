'Will Undertake Ram Mandir 'Shuddhikaran' Once Congress Comes To Power': Nana Patole Sparks Fresh Row (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole stirred controversy with his comment to "clean" the Ram temple in Ayodhya upon coming to power. Speaking against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in the city, Patole articulated plans to address what he perceives as shortcomings in the temple's rituals and administration.

Speaking to a news agency, Patole said, "After we come to power, we are going to clean the Ram temple," citing opposition from the four Shankaracharyas of Sanatan Dharma to certain temple rituals. He stressed the need to summon these religious leaders to "purify" the temple and rectify alleged deviations from religious protocol.

'Signs of slavery should go': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hints at renaming Akbarpur

Furthermore, Patole highlighted the plans to establish a "Ram Durbar" within the temple premises, citing its absence in the current configuration. He expressed dissatisfaction with the temple's layout, claiming that the original idol of Lord Ram has been displaced.

Patole pledged to restore the sanctity of Ramlalla's court and undertake reforms guided by religious principles.

The Congress leader criticised PM Modi's governance, accusing the Prime Minister of implementing policies without regard for legal or ethical considerations. Patole's comments have come amidst rising political tensions surrounding the Ram temple and its administration.

'Congress in conspiracy to eliminate Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims': PM Modi