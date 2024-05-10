5-Day Cyclone Warning In Karnataka: 23 Districts On Yellow Alert, Heavy Downpour With Thunderstorms Predicted

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The State Meteorological Department has issued a warning for a cyclonic circulation expected to impact 23 districts of Karnataka over the next five days. South Kerala and neighbouring Karnataka are expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

Friday, May 10:

On Friday, May 10th, several districts are anticipated to experience heavy rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds. Chikmagalur, Mysore, Kodagu, and Hassan districts are likely to be the most affected, with winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. Moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in other districts such as Bangalore Rural, Bangalore City, and Shimoga.

Saturday, May 11:

Saturday, May 11th, is predicted to bring heavy rain to Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Shimoga districts, with winds gusting up to 50 kmph. Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts are also likely to experience heavy rainfall. Other districts can expect moderate rain and thundershowers, with wind speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph.

Sunday, May 12:

On Sunday, May 12th, Vijayapur, Kalaburgi, Bidar, and other districts may witness heavy rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds. The coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. Moderate rain is forecasted for several other districts, along with gusty winds.

Monday, May 13:

Monday, May 13th, is likely to bring heavy rain to Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Mysore, and several other districts, with gusty winds. Additionally, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Other districts may see scattered thundershowers.

Tuesday, May 14:

On Tuesday, May 14th, moderate rain with thundershowers is anticipated in many districts, with wind speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph. Coastal districts may receive light to moderate rain.

Precautions:

Residents of the affected districts are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with weather forecasts. Authorities are also urged to be prepared to manage any emergencies that may arise due to adverse weather conditions. With the State Meteorological Department's warning in place, residents and authorities alike must stay vigilant and prepared for the upcoming severe weather conditions.