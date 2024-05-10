Whatsapp Update: Meta Rolls Out New Design And Look For Android, Ios Users; Check What's Changed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) WhatsApp has just unveiled a new design for its app for iOS and Android smartphones. The messaging app has begun to push out its new appearance to users. The new design aims to provide consumers with a more modern and user-friendly experience. So, what has changed?

One of the most significant changes is the upgrading of dark mode, which now has a darker backdrop to improve text readability. The light mode, on the other hand, has been updated with more white space, resulting in a more aesthetically pleasing and usable design.

In terms of colour palette, WhatsApp has chosen a fresh shade of green to match its corporate identity. Furthermore, the usage of colour has been intentionally adjusted to attract attention to key components on the screen, resulting in a more focused user experience.

Icon and button styles have also changed shape and colour, resulting in a more visually pleasing interface. Furthermore, several areas of the programme have been liberally spaced out, improving overall readability and navigation. Users will now see the WhatsApp logo in the "Chats" tab, which serves as a clear visual signal inside the UI.

Furthermore, for Android users, navigation tabs that were previously situated at the top of the screen have been moved to the bottom for quicker access.

Another significant change is the placement of the search bar, which is now fixed at the top of the "Chats" page, improving visibility and accessibility for users looking for specific conversations or messages.

It's important to remember that this update will be progressively handed out to all WhatsApp users and is not voluntary, so users cannot opt out of getting it. While the changes may not be immediately apparent to all users, WhatsApp recommends keeping the app updated to assure access to the most recent features and enhancements.