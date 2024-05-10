In Telangana, PM Modi Gives Autograph On Photo Of Girl Who Sang A Song On Him

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a campaign trail in Maharashtra and Telangana on Friday, grabbed the headlines not just for his sharp critique of the INDIA bloc but also for his unique and touching gestures during the rally.

PM Modi, after addressing a public rally in Telangana, met local BJP leader Vijayalaxmi on stage and gave his autograph to her daughter Jasodhara. In the video, Vijayalaxmi is seen showing a photograph to PM Modi to which he asks,“Is she your daughter?”

Receiving PM Modi's autograph, the young child's mother Vijayalaxmi felt elated and overjoyed and said that her daughter would be thrilled to see it.

She informed that her daughter had sung a song on PM Modi and her video was also re-tweeted by Prime Minister's X account.

For the unversed, Vijayalaxmi is the daughter of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and has been associated with the party for quite some time.

On December 9, 2023, Dattatreya shared a video of her granddaughter, in which the the latter was seen humming a song on Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day at Telangana's Mehbubnagar, PM Modi's gestures and concern for the 'Divyang sisters' drew the attention of all and became a talking point on social media as well.

PM Modi, after spotting Divyang sisters in the public gathering, took a pause in his speech and called for their comfortable seating.

“Unless they are given proper sitting arrangements, I won't speak. I can't see them in pain,” said PM Modi, following which the organisers swung into action.

Prime Minister also thanked the Divyang sisters for attending the public rally and giving their blessings to him and the party.