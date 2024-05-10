Two People Injured Due To Shelling In Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning, Russians shelled Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region once again, causing two residents to be hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
This was reported on Facebook by the communication department of the Kharkiv Regional Police, Ukrinform reports.
"On May 10, at about 9:15 a.m., the city of Vovchansk was shelled. Two men born in 1971 and 1982 came under enemy fire. The victims were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds," the statement said.
The police noted that an investigative team, forensic experts, and explosives experts are working at the scene. Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported, people are being evacuated from the Vovchansk community due to massive shelling.
