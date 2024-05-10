Doha Book Fair Plays Important Role In Building Understanding: Indonesian Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar H E Ridwan Hassan (second left) with Maryam Hammadi, Director for International Cooperation, Ministry of Culture. Ambassador Hassan said for Indonesian Embassy participating in Doha International Book Fair“has become our priority as we believe that book has played important role in building understanding and tolerance in the society with different background. Thanks to the Ministry of Culture who always give Indonesia a chance to be part of this excellent event. In this edition of book fair, we are also proud to bring two Indonesian speakers to the Fair.”