               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Doha Book Fair Plays Important Role In Building Understanding: Indonesian Envoy


5/10/2024 4:00:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar H E Ridwan Hassan (second left) with Maryam Hammadi, Director for International Cooperation, Ministry of Culture. Ambassador Hassan said for Indonesian Embassy participating in Doha International Book Fair“has become our priority as we believe that book has played important role in building understanding and tolerance in the society with different background. Thanks to the Ministry of Culture who always give Indonesia a chance to be part of this excellent event. In this edition of book fair, we are also proud to bring two Indonesian speakers to the Fair.”

MENAFN10052024000063011010ID1108197066


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search