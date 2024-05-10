Blood Donation Camp Organised

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Tamil residents in Qatar organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Hamad Medical Corporation. Sadikka Ismail Abbas, Medical Manager and Head of Donor Recruitment at the HMC, along with Thakir, the President of the VVTNS, initiated the event with special addresses. Mohan Kumar Duraisamy, the General Secretary of the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), Varkey Boban, the General Secretary of Indian Community Benevolent Forum, Abdul Raqoob, the Insurance and Community Welfare Head of ICBF, Siddiq and Sky Tamil Director JM Basith participated in the event.
MENAFN10052024000063011010ID1108197065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.