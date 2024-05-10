Blood Donation Camp Organised

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Tamil residents in Qatar organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Hamad Medical Corporation. Sadikka Ismail Abbas, Medical Manager and Head of Donor Recruitment at the HMC, along with Thakir, the President of the VVTNS, initiated the event with special addresses. Mohan Kumar Duraisamy, the General Secretary of the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), Varkey Boban, the General Secretary of Indian Community Benevolent Forum, Abdul Raqoob, the Insurance and Community Welfare Head of ICBF, Siddiq and Sky Tamil Director JM Basith participated in the event.