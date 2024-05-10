Border 2: Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana's Film To Hit On Big-Screen On THIS Date; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Border, the blockbuster

multi-starrer

film of the 1990s, is ready to return to cinemas with its second instalment. According to reports, Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Major Kuldip Singh Chanduri in the sequel. It was also claimed that

Ayushmann Khurrana had been cast

in a prominent role in the film. Another allegation from the same domain claims that the forthcoming war picture

would

be released

in cinemas in 2026.



Border 2

is scheduled to visit theatres on Friday, January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day celebration on Monday, January 26, 2026. "As a film celebrating the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, the makers believe that there is no better date than Republic Day for the release of this Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana film," Pinkvilla said, citing a person close to the development.

According to the source,

the creators of Border 2 are working on a picture that will live up to the legacy of the original. ''Border 2 has been in the works for over a year, and the team has written a story that lives up to the expectations that people have of a sequel to a gigantic all-time blockbuster like Border. Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are really enthusiastic to start this trip before the end of the year,'' the source said.

Calling Border 2 the

'biggest war film of India', the insider said, ''A film of this scale necessitates extensive pre-production, and the plan is to get some of the best talent from across the world on board Border 2. All stakeholders understand that Border is more than a film; it is a feeling, and they will go to great lengths to provide spectators with an honest film. It's going to be India's biggest war film.

About Border 2:



The JP Dutta-directed film, released in 1997, was based on the 1971 Battle of Longewala. In

addition to Sunny, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raakhee, and Pooja Bhatt had

major

parts in the film.

The film was a major box office hit

and was

dubbed an all-time blockbuster.

