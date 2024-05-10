Dumper Driver Dies Of Electrocution In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Locals alleged negligence on the part of the Power Development Department (PDD).

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a dumper driver identified as Showkat Ahmad Parray, son of Abdul Hameed Parray, a resident of Yadder Pulwama, received an electric shock while unloading sand at Kounserbal.

“The dumper driver died on the spot. His body is lying at SDH DH Pora,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident, he added.

However, the locals alleged negligence on the part of PDD, stating that transmission lines are lying low, posing a threat to lives.

They appealed the higher authorities to look into the matter to prevent such incidents in the future.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now