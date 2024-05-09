CNH Pioneers Dual Program For Machinery Training In Thailand

(MENAFN- 3BL) Case IH , a brand of CNH , partnered with Pakdee College of Commerce of Technology to introduce a first-of-its-kind Dual Programme under its Diploma in Agricultural Machinery program.

In line with its long-standing commitment to equip Thailand's agriculture talent with future-ready skills, Case IH has donated an Austoft 4000 sugarcane harvester for use in the hands-on workshop which is being jointly delivered by Pakdee instructors and Case IH product experts.

The course covers a wide range of skills, from basic maintenance to complex machinery assembly, offering students a comprehensive understanding of modern harvester technology. Under the Dual Programme, students earn credits upon successfully completing their apprenticeship.

One of the Agricultural Machinery students, 24-year-old Woraphot Phongsraphang, said the practical workshop has enhanced his understanding of technical concepts:“Working with a real harvester immerses us in the machinery world, providing a hands-on experience that complements the theories we learn in the classroom,” he said.

The 24-year-old aspiring mechanic said he had experience fixing cars but never imagined he would be learning with a real harvester.“At first, I thought it would be very challenging to assemble it and to adjust the components but our instructors at Pakdee and Case IH guided us step-by-step. It was a valuable experience,” Woraphot shared.

Natthaphong Onchana, another student in the program, noted how the training has improved his farm work and future career prospects.“Theory alone is not enough. Putting theory into practice, such as seeing, touching and assembling the actual machine parts, helps us understand how to use and maintain the harvester properly and more effectively.”

CNH is committed to equipping Thailand's future farmers with the right resources for success in the field. Through the company's initiatives with local communities worldwide, CNH is dedicated to supporting the future of farming in Thailand and across the globe.