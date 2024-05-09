AERA Holds“Transition To Green Energy” Seminar At Baku Slavic University

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) organized aseminar titled“Transition to Green Energy” at Baku SlavicUniversity (BSU) as part of the“Energy Talks” project within the“Green World Solidarity Year”, Azernews reports.

Specialists from AERA and the Azerbaijan Renewable EnergyAgency, BSU professors and teachers, researchers, students, as wellas members of the“BSU Volunteers for the Green World” group joinedthe event.

Speaking at the seminar's opening, BSU Rector Anar Naghiyevmentioned that 2024 had been declared the 'Green World SolidarityYear' in the Republic of Azerbaijan by a decree from PresidentIlham Aliyev. He underlined that various events are underway at theUniversity to mark this occasion. Rector Naghiyev also highlightedthe“BSU Volunteers for the Green World” group, which was createdas part of“Green World Solidarity Year”, noting that the grouprepresents the University's first official volunteering movement.“Our aim is for our youth to actively promote awareness of the“green world” throughout the year.” He also highlighted thatAzerbaijan will host the prestigious event COP29 this year, whichis one of the world's largest events. He expressed gratitude to theAERA management for organizing the seminar as part of the“EnergyTalks” project at BSU.

Zeynab Kazimova, head of the AERA Press Section, then brieflyspoke about the“Energy Talks” project and noted that, as part ofthis project, joint events have been hosted with universities suchas Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Baku EngineeringUniversity, Azerbaijan Technical University, and Sumgayit StateUniversity. Zeynab Kazimova said that a number of events areorganized in Azerbaijan in honor of the“Green World SolidarityYear”, emphasizing the contribution of educational institutions tothis initiative. She lauded the establishment of the“BSUVolunteers for the Green World” group at BSU within the frameworkof this significant year. She also emphasized that Azerbaijan'shosting of COP29 in November this year is a testament to theinternational community's great respect and support for thecountry.

Afterwards, a video highlighting AERA's activities was screenedat the event.

The seminar continued with presentations by Hikmat Hasanov, Headof AERA's Strategic Planning and Innovations Department, titled“Regulation of Charging Services for Electric Vehicles”, andJabrayil Aliyev, Head of the Project Management Department of theAzerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, titled“Development of GreenEnergy in Azerbaijan”.

Following the presentations, a question-and-answer session tookplace, covering a wide range of topics.