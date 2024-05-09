Dubai Taxi showcases innovative services strengthens strategic partnerships at Arabian Travel Market

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications)

Dubai, May 9, 2024

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has taken part in the 31st Arabian Travel Market (ATM), taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme 'Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship.'

During the event, DTC showcased its comprehensive and innovative mobility solutions, the latest digital services, and the smart transportation systems it provides, attracting the attention of both visitors and exhibitors alike, which underscors its strength and innovation in the public transport and taxi sector.

Dubai Taxi's participation aims to bolster strategic relations with major companies in the hotel, tourism, and travel sectors, offering and providing mobility-related services. Additionally, it seeks to expand its customer base and capitalize on the lucrative commercial opportunities presented by the tourism industry for the transportation sector.

It also aims to showcase its latest developments and achievements in the transportation sector, emphasizing its commitment to offering secure and sustainable digital transport services that cater to customer needs. The company also seeks to bolster its support for the travel and tourism industry while enhancing passenger experiences throughout the Emirate of Dubai, achieved through the implementation of cutting-edge technological solutions and innovations.

Abdulla Ibrahim Almeer, Chief Business Transformation Officer, said: "Our participation in the Arabian Travel Market reflects DTC’s commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable services, solidifying our position as a pivotal partner in upgrading the travel and tourism sector in the region.

Dubai Taxi continues to lead as a premier mobility provider, striving to enhance the passenger experience and deliver top-notch services and innovations that enrich the tourist experience in Dubai. DTC’s presence in the Arabian Travel Market is a significant step towards boosting our competitiveness and achieving success in the global transport market.





MENAFN09052024006976014991ID1108194454