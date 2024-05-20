Saudi Group signs historic deal with Airbus at future aviation forum

(MENAFN) In a momentous announcement made during the opening session of the Future of Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Ibrahim Al-Omar, General Manager of the Saudi Group, unveiled the largest deal ever witnessed in Saudi aviation history. The deal, struck with Airbus, entails the acquisition of a staggering 105 aircraft destined for Saudi Airlines and Flyadeal, marking a significant milestone for the industry. Al-Omar disclosed that the initial batch of aircraft is slated for delivery in the first quarter of 2026, with an additional 88 aircraft set to join the fleet over the ensuing five years.



Highlighting the strategic significance of this monumental investment, the General Director emphasized its pivotal role in elevating the guest experience, a core priority within the group's overarching strategy. This commitment aligns seamlessly with the national aviation strategy, underscoring a collective vision for the sector's advancement and growth.



The Future of Aviation 2024 conference commenced with an impressive gathering of over 5,000 global aviation experts, international airline leaders, and officials from aviation authorities across participating nations. The forum's agenda encompasses a comprehensive range of topics central to the global aviation landscape, including air transport development, environmental sustainability initiatives within civil aviation, the facilitation of advanced air transport technologies, and discussions aimed at enhancing global connectivity.



Of particular focus is the alignment of efforts with the objectives outlined in the National Aviation Strategy, designed to position Saudi Arabia as a premier logistics hub in the Middle East. The forum aims to foster an environment conducive to attracting investment in this vital sector, thereby catalyzing the nation's ascent as a prominent player on the global aviation stage.

