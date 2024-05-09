UN Chief Affirms Continuation Efforts For Gaza Cease-Fire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 9 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres affirmed on Thursday that the international organization continues to pressure the Israeli occupation entity to observe a cease-fire, end the war in Gaza and reopen the Rafah crossing as a matter of urgency.

The official Iranian news agency reported that Guterres said during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian that "the international organization affirmed from the beginning its firm position to establish a ceasefire and end the war quickly."

"We will continue to pressure Israel and our effective consultations with the US and other influential countries to approve a ceasefire and end the war in Gaza and the region, especially opening the Rafah crossing and other vital crossings to the people of Gaza," he added.

For his part, Abdollahian warned of the continued "dangerous" Israeli behavior, saying that "the Israeli occupation entity seeks today, by closing the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings, to commit another humanitarian catastrophe in the region and frustrate international efforts to stop the war." (end)

