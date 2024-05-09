Somalia fires Ethiopian envoy due to maritime agreement dispute

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, Somalia has taken the unprecedented step of expelling Ethiopian Ambassador Muktar Mohamed Ware. The expulsion comes amidst a heated dispute over a Red Sea access agreement that Ethiopia forged earlier this year with breakaway Somaliland, exacerbating longstanding territorial grievances between the neighboring East African nations.



The announcement of Ambassador Ware's expulsion was made by the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing perceived violations of Somalia's sovereignty and internal affairs by the Ethiopian government. Somalia's decision to expel the ambassador underscores the gravity of the rift between the two nations, as tensions continue to simmer over the contentious maritime deal.



At the heart of the dispute lies a January 1 agreement between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland's President Muse Bihi Abdi, which grants Ethiopia access to a 20km stretch of coastland around the port of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden. This 50-year lease aims to facilitate Ethiopia's access to the Red Sea for commercial purposes and the establishment of a marine force base.



However, Somalia vehemently opposes the agreement, viewing it as an encroachment on its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Somalia maintains that Somaliland remains an integral part of its territory, despite the region's de facto independence since 1991. The contentious pact has sparked accusations of aggression from Mogadishu, supported by allies such as Egypt, further exacerbating tensions between the two nations.



In response to Somalia's expulsion of Ambassador Ware, Ethiopia has denied accusations of territorial expansionism, reiterating its commitment to peaceful relations with its neighbor. Nevertheless, the expulsion marks a significant escalation in diplomatic hostilities and underscores the deep-rooted grievances and unresolved territorial disputes that continue to plague relations between Somalia and Ethiopia. As tensions persist, the region braces for potential repercussions on stability and regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

