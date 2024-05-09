41-Year-Old Dies Of Electric Shock In Central Kashmir's Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- A 41-year-old man died of electric shock while cutting grass on his land in the Beerwah area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man received an electric shock when he suddenly came in contact with a live wire.ADVERTISEMENT
“He was immediately rushed to a nearby health centre, where he was pronounced dead,” he said.
He has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar (41), son of Mohammad Sultan Dar of Chewdara Beerwah.
Meanwhile, locals held a protest outside the hospital premises, alleging negligence on the part of the Power Development Department (PDD) as transmission lines are lying low, posing a threat to lives. Read Also PDD Inspector Dies Of Electrocution In Srinagar's Parimpora, Locals Demand Probe Footballer Electrocuted To Death
The official said that the police have taken cognizance of the incident.
