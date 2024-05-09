41-Year-Old Dies Of Electric Shock In Central Kashmir's Budgam

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man received an electric shock when he suddenly came in contact with a live wire.

“He was immediately rushed to a nearby health centre, where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

He has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar (41), son of Mohammad Sultan Dar of Chewdara Beerwah.

Meanwhile, locals held a protest outside the hospital premises, alleging negligence on the part of the Power Development Department (PDD) as transmission lines are lying low, posing a threat to lives.

The official said that the police have taken cognizance of the incident.

