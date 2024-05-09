Tree-Planting Action Held On Occasion Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) held atree-planting action in connection with the 101st anniversary ofthe Great Leader's birth, Azernews reports.

It was reported that as part of the 101st anniversary of thebirth of the architect and founder of independent Azerbaijan,National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as a result of the jointorganization of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministryof Ecology and Natural Resources, the next tree-planting action washeld in Mushfigabad settlement of Garadagh district of thecapital.

Executives of both institutions, police officers and militarypersonnel of the ministry took part in the event.

At the event dedicated to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, about athousand Eldar pine trees were planted in accordance with the localclimate, the plants in the area were cared for, and cleaning workwas carried out in the green area.

