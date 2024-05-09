Dozens of political groups in Mali asks for presidential election

(MENAFN) In a unified stance aimed at restoring democratic governance in Mali, numerous political coalitions and civic organizations have jointly called for the prompt holding of presidential elections. This collective demand comes amidst the country's prolonged military rule since August 2020, prompting concerns about the erosion of democratic principles and the need for a return to civilian leadership.



Late Sunday, two distinct entities, the Network of Human Rights Defenders in Mali (RDDHM) comprising approximately fifty local organizations, and a coalition of political parties boasting over 20 signatories, issued separate statements advocating for the immediate scheduling of presidential elections. This concerted effort underscores the widespread desire for a swift transition to democratic governance.



The transitional government, established in the aftermath of a second coup in 2021, initially pledged a 24-month transition period culminating in elections in February 2024, following pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). However, in September of the same year, military leaders announced a "slight" delay in the electoral process, citing purported "technical reasons" such as constitutional reforms, electoral list updates, and challenges with census data.



Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Mali's principal political parties and civic groups have urged the military authorities to expedite the establishment of institutional mechanisms and promptly organize presidential elections. RDDHM emphasized the pressing need to address the country's myriad challenges, emphasizing that the transitional period was not intended to resolve all issues but to facilitate a return to democratic norms.



Expressing frustration with the ambiguity surrounding the transitional process, the political coalition, which includes the party of the deposed former president, underscored the imperative of taking concrete steps to navigate the current impasse. With the expiration of the latest transition extension on March 26, stakeholders emphasize the criticality of adhering to democratic principles and the rule of law in charting Mali's path forward.

