(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry asserted its military advances on Wednesday, claiming control over two Ukrainian settlements: Novokalynove in the Donetsk region and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region. In a statement, the ministry detailed the progress of its forces, noting the successful liberation of these areas by units of the Center and Zapad groups of forces.



Highlighting the intensity of the conflict, the ministry reported the interception of several foreign-made munitions, including a US-made ATACMS tactical missile and three French-made guided Hammer bombs, along with the downing of 11 Ukrainian drones by Russian air defense systems.



The statement also provided a staggering tally of destroyed military assets since the commencement of the special military operation. According to the ministry, these losses include 594 aircraft, 270 helicopters, 23,828 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,950 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,280 multiple rocket launchers, 9,385 field artillery and mortars, as well as 21,548 units of military vehicles.



This assertion of military gains and the destruction of enemy assets underscores the ongoing intensity of the conflict and the significant toll it has exacted on both sides. The situation remains fluid, with continued military engagements shaping the course of events on the ground.

