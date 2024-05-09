Comera Financial Holding, Beltone Holding Forge Strategic Partnership For Egypt's Digital Leap

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Abu Dhabi's Comera Financial Holding, a conglomerate with a diverse portfolio in technology, fintech, and services, has joined forces with Beltone Holding, a rapidly expanding financial entity, to champion digital transformation and enrich customer experiences in Egypt. This strategic alliance aims to catalyze the introduction of innovative digital solutions through a collaborative knowledge-sharing approach.

The partnership is set to spearhead the development and deployment of state-of-the-art products, elevating customer experiences across various financial domains, including payments, consumer finance, SME finance, and supply chain financing. The joint venture will focus on harnessing innovative technologies to roll out novel offerings not only in Egypt but across the MENA region.

Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, the Managing Director of Comera Financial Holding, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Beltone Holding, a reputable stalwart in Egypt's financial sector.“Our alliance is poised to bolster Beltone's growth trajectory through cutting-edge digital innovations. We anticipate that Comera's track record in pioneering solutions, combined with Beltone's extensive market acumen, will culminate in a superior customer experience,” said Hashmi.

Echoing this sentiment, Dalia Khorshid, Group CEO of Beltone Holding, remarked:“Our partnership with Comera Financial Holding is a testament to our dedication to transforming the financial landscape through innovative technology. This joint endeavour marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance digital inclusivity and refine financial services for our clientele. Together, we are committed to establishing new benchmarks in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, fostering robust growth and sustainable progress in our markets.”