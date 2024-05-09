MDD Emerges As Premier Tourist Destination, Showcasing Qatar's Heritage

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) has firmly established itself as a must-visit destination as it continues to attract a large number of tourists with its harmonious fusion of Qatar's rich heritage and contemporary charm, Msheireb Properties' Corporate Communications senior director Dr Hafiz Ali Abdulla said.

Shedding light on the efforts to promote MDD as a regional hotspot, Abdulla underlined MDD's strategic location at the heart of Doha, adjacent to the iconic Souq Waqif and easily accessible via the Doha metro.

He highlighted the unique contrast between historical allure and modern elegance, providing visitors with an engaging journey through time.

“Msheireb has evolved into a tourist destination... it has easy access for everybody to come to Doha and they (visitors) will experience the old heritage Souq and the modern sustainable smart city which is next to each other,” Abdulla said, citing its accessibility and the seamless co-existence of heritage sites and smart city infrastructure.

He pointed out the collaborative efforts with Qatar Tourism, noting recent initiatives such as Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr activities, as well as hosting the AFC Asian Cup media hub and several exhibitions.

During the AFC Asian Cup, he said MDD witnessed an influx of around 4mn visitors, signalling a growing interest in the district. He expressed satisfaction with the high occupancy rates in MDD's hospitality establishments, attributing the success to the growing appeal among tourists, particularly from the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Abdulla stressed that GCC visitors are charmed with MDD's walkability and the opportunity to immerse themselves in both heritage and modernity, citing the district's universal appeal. He noted a significant uptick in visitor numbers in recent months, fuelled by favourable weather conditions, diverse activities, and eased visa restrictions.

“We see a lot of people from GCC countries, they are in love with MDD, and they are in love with what the city has to offer,” he said.

With Qatar's ongoing efforts to bolster its tourism sector and host an array of events, Abdulla said they anticipate a continued surge in tourist arrivals from GCC countries, cementing MDD's status as a premier destination for cultural exploration and urban sophistication.

MENAFN09052024000067011011ID1108192389