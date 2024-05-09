This World Athletics Day, G-SHOCK Introduces The Latest Additions To Its G-SQUAD DW-H5600 Series In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As we commemorate the spirit of athleticism and the pursuit of physical excellence, this World Athletics Day, G-SHOCK, the trailblazing watch brand renowned for its exceptional durability and visionary craftsmanship, proudly introduces the latest additions to its G-SQUAD DW-H5600 series in India.



Designed for the modern athlete and fitness enthusiast, these multi-sport watches combine advanced functionality with eco-conscious materials, setting a new standard for performance and sustainability. The G-SHOCK DW-H5600 series, designed in the compact octagonal form of the original G-SHOCK, is comfortable for active users and available in three striking variants: the black DW-H5600-1A2 with blue accents, the white DW-H5600-7, and the gray DW-H5600MB-8 with a black ion-plated metal bezel piece. Engineered to support active lifestyles, these timepieces offer cutting-edge features to enhance your fitness journey.



Track your progress with precision



Watch and fitness enthusiasts can now measure their heart rate accurately using the built-in optical sensor and count every step with the integrated accelerometer. Whether you're running, walking, or engaged in gym workouts and interval training, these timepieces provide comprehensive data including distance, speed, time, pace, calories burned, and more.



Enhanced health monitoring



In addition to heart rate measurements, the DW-H5600 series goes further to prioritize the user's well-being. With the ability to measure blood oxygen levels, energy expended (kcal), and cardio status, these watches offer invaluable insights into your fitness journey. The timepieces utilize the PolarTM smartwatch library for in-depth workout analysis, post-sleep recovery tracking, breathing exercise support, and oximeter readings.



Sustainable design for a better future



The DW-H5600 series is crafted with a bezel and band made from bio-based resin, derived from renewable organic materials. By incorporating biomass plastics, G-SHOCK is taking a significant step towards reducing our environmental footprint and advancing towards a circular economy. The watches are equipped with solar and USB charging capabilities, allowing users to rely on their G-SHOCK to stay charged and ready for action.



Seamless Integration with the Casio Watches App



The DW-H5600 connects effortlessly to the Casio Watches smartphone app, providing users with a wealth of fitness and health insights. From tracking daily activity levels to analyzing workout recovery and sleep quality, the app offers personalized guidance to optimize performance. With intuitive visuals and graphs, including route maps and linked data for measurements and lap times, users can easily monitor their progress and make informed decisions to achieve their fitness objectives.



Priced at INR 29,995, these timepieces, DW-H5600-1A2, DW-H5600-7 & DW-H5600MB-8, are available at Casio India stores and G-SHOCK Exclusive stores nationwide, and online at





About G-SHOCK:



G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness. In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe's unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.



Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.



About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:



Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers and Clocks.

