Mauritius Saudi Holidays Strengthens Ties with MoU Signing at ATM 2024

(MENAFN- Epress release) Dubai, UAE – May 8, 2024 – In a significant development aimed at fostering tourism growth between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the picturesque island of Mauritius, Saudia Holidays and the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on promoting Mauritius as a premier tourist destination for the kingdom’s residents.



The MoU, signed with the shared vision of enhancing tourist arrivals from Saudi Arabia to Mauritius, establishes a framework for cooperation between the two entities to leverage their respective strengths in marketing and promotion. Currently, Saudia operates three direct flights from Jeddah to Mauritius on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.



"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership between Saudia Airlines and the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority," said Mr. Arved von zur Muehlen – Chief Commercial Officer of Saudia Airlines. "Mauritius is a jewel in the Indian Ocean, and through this collaboration, we aim to introduce its breathtaking beauty, unparalleled local hospitality, rich culture and diverse attractions to travelers across Saudi Arabia."



Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Mr. Arvind Bundhun, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, stated, "This MoU signifies a milestone in our efforts to expand Mauritius' reach in the Saudi Arabian market. We believe that by joining forces with Saudia Holidays, we can effectively showcase the unique experiences and hospitality that Mauritius has to offer."



The key areas of cooperation outlined in the MoU include the creation of dedicated Mauritius landing pages featuring curated travel packages, educational programs for staff training, collaborative digital marketing campaigns, and consumer activations to engage prospective travelers.



With the MoU set to take effect immediately, both Saudia Airlines and the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority are poised to embark on a collaborative journey to position Mauritius as a premier tourist destination for Saudi travelers.







