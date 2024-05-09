AAFT University Marks Fifth Foundation Day With Grand Celebration In Raipur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Raipur: The AAFT University of Media and Arts celebrated a significant milestone as it commemorated its fifth Foundation Day in Raipur. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the founder Chancellor of AAFT University, reflected on the journey of the institution over the past five years, emphasizing the pivotal role of quality education in achieving success.



"AAFT University has demonstrated to the world that quality education is the cornerstone of success," remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah, highlighting the institution's relentless commitment to offering robust degree programs in various creative industries such as films, television, media, art & culture, hospitality and tourism, business, law, and management.



Mohit Marwah, in his address, underscored the institution's deep engagement with industry stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of industry interface and interactions with industry leaders, which have been integrated into the curriculum as case studies.



Akshay Marwah also shared insights into the university's plans for the future, emphasizing the expansion of course offerings and the development of infrastructure to accommodate a growing number of students in the coming years.



The fifth Foundation Day celebrations were a testament to AAFT University's commitment to excellence in education and its vision to nurture creative talent and empower future leaders in the media and arts industry. With a strong focus on industry-relevant education and state-of-the-art infrastructure, AAFT University continues to set new benchmarks in the field of media and arts education.



The event garnered attention from national media, highlighting AAFT University's remarkable journey and its contributions to the education sector in India.



