Another Ukrainian Journalist Who Joined Army Ranks Killed In Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 7, a former editor-in-chief of the Pravyi Postup outlet, Oleksandr Mashlay, was killed during a combat mission on the Avdiivka axis.
That's according to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Ukrinform reports.
"Olexandr was brought up in Plast - the National Scout Organization of Ukraine, was an activist in Rivne region and Volyn, a member of the Youth Nationalist Congress, in 2004 he was a co-coordinator of the PORA civic campaign in Rivne region," the report says.
Since 2005, he has been a member of the National Alliance NGO, as well as an organizer and co-organizer of patriotic youth camps, field games, and events. Read also:
Stefanchuk signs order allowing journalist
s to visit parliament
Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Mashlay has been fighting in the Army ranks, having joined as a volunteer.
Oleksandr is survived by his wife and two sons.
According to the Institute of Mass Information, he became the 80th media representative to have died as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, Petro Tsurukin, former editor at STB TV channel and host at Kyiv Live, died at the front line.
Photo: Ihor Hoshovsky's Facebook page
MENAFN08052024000193011044ID1108190320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.