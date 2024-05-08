Another Ukrainian Journalist Who Joined Army Ranks Killed In Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 7, a former editor-in-chief of the Pravyi Postup outlet, Oleksandr Mashlay, was killed during a combat mission on the Avdiivka axis.

That's according to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Ukrinform reports.

"Olexandr was brought up in Plast - the National Scout Organization of Ukraine, was an activist in Rivne region and Volyn, a member of the Youth Nationalist Congress, in 2004 he was a co-coordinator of the PORA civic campaign in Rivne region," the report says.

Since 2005, he has been a member of the National Alliance NGO, as well as an organizer and co-organizer of patriotic youth camps, field games, and events.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Mashlay has been fighting in the Army ranks, having joined as a volunteer.

Oleksandr is survived by his wife and two sons.

According to the Institute of Mass Information, he became the 80th media representative to have died as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Petro Tsurukin, former editor at STB TV channel and host at Kyiv Live, died at the front line.

