Kuwait Airways, Saudi Expand Codeshare Partnership, Provide Better Connectivity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways and Saudia expanded codeshare partnership, an agreement that enables the use of Kuwait Airways' code on Saudi Arabian Airlines flights to Washington and Los Angeles.

In a press release, Kuwait Airways explained that the new agreement will further promote bilateral partnership between the national carriers, while providing better travel options and connectivity to passengers between the State of Kuwait and the United States of America.

Kuwait Airways Chairman, Abdulmohsen Salem Al-Fagaan stated, "We firmly believe that this agreement will enhance commercial and tourism relations between United States of America and Kuwait, and between the Middle East, GCC, Asia and USA, via Kuwait-Jeddah or Riyadh."

"Passengers and travel agents will be able to book these flights directly through our websites or the travel agents' reservation systems. Both airlines have also agreed to explore additional possibilities of cooperation in the future with the Frequent Flyer Program and expansion of codeshare agreements," he explained.

Al-Fagaan pointed out the agreement is a continuation of the objectives established by Kuwait Airways and is within the framework of its strategic plans to provide the best levels of service to its esteemed customers.

He also indicated that this is in line with the company's objectives to link Kuwait to all parts of the world, through these partnerships and to accomplish its desired goals.

As for Saudia's Chief Commercial expert, Arved Von Zur Muehlen, stated that this expansion "reflects Saudia's commitment to providing seamless travel experiences and enhanced connectivity,"

"This agreement not only strengthens our ties with Kuwait Airways but also fosters greater collaboration between our two nations, opening up new avenues for commercial and tourism relations," he added.

Kuwait Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines had signed a Codeshare Agreement in May 2023 to promote bilateral and strategic partnership for the benefit of customers of both airlines. (end)

