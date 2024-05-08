Israeli Warplanes Kill Three In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, May 8 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Wednesday killed three people in a raid carried out in southern Lebanon.A Lebanese security official said Israeli aircraft carried out a raid on a three-story house in the town of Khiam, destroying it, killing three people and wounding others.They added that operations to remove rubble are continuing with difficulty in the search for missing persons.They added that Israeli warplanes raided the areas of Kafr Kila, Tallet al-Ghazlan in Jabal al-Rayhan, Aita al-Shaab and Maroun al-Ras.The Israeli army shelled with phosphorus neighbourhoods in the Naqoura, Aitaroun and Blida towns.