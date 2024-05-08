Sr Women's Football Nationals: Tamil Nadu Remain On Top Of Group A As Bengal Storm Back

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Defending champions Tamil Nadu beat Chandigarh 2-0 to strengthen their position to qualify for the semi-finals from Group A in the 28th Senior Women's National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2023-24, here at the AIFF National Centre for Excellence ground in Kolkata on Wednesday.

While Tamil Nadu are currently the group toppers with 10 points from four matches, Chandigarh are yet to earn a point after suffering four consecutive defeats.

Hosts Bengal, too, staked their claims for a place in the last four from Group A after defeating strong contenders Railways 3-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan later in the day. Bengal's standout performance took them to the second spot in the group with nine points from four matches.

In the third match of Group A, at the AIFF National Centre for Excellence ground, Delhi emerged 3-2 victorious against Punjab in a closely contested encounter. A last-minute match-winner fetched them three points and took their tally to six points from four outings. Punjab have three points from four matches.

Sandhiya's brace keeps Tamil Nadu atop Group A

Tamil Nadu maintained their top position in Group A, clinching a 2-0 victory over Chandigarh. Sandhiya proved instrumental in the win, netting twice in the first half.

With four matches played, Tamil Nadu now boast 10 points and have scored a total of 11 goals, making them the second-highest-scoring team after Manipur in the championship thus far.

In a swift move, just two minutes into the game, Sandhiya embarked on a long run from the centre to the right flank. Seizing the free space on her left, she expertly placed the ball past Chandigarh's goalkeeper Nandini.

As halftime approached, Sandhiya capitalised on a free ball and skillfully moved past two defenders before confidently beating the goalkeeper from inside the box in the 44th minute.

Bengal leaves Railways off-track

Bengal registered their third victory in the championship, defeating the women's football powerhouse, Railways 3-1. This was the first defeat for the Railways in the group. Currently, Bengal stand second in the points table with nine points from four matches, while Railways have seven points from four matches.

The half-time score was 2-1 in favour of Bengal.

The match saw an early breakthrough as skipper Sangita Basfore unleashed a powerful shot from nearly 30 yards out, finding the net in the third minute. Railways responded in the 10th minute with an Anju Tamang header, courtesy of a precise pass from Yumnam Kamala Devi.

However, Bengal regained the lead in the 18th minute with Mousumi Murmu's clinical left-footed finish.

The match's decisive moment came after Railways' Sasmita Swain was shown a red card for a dangerous foul a few yards away from the penalty area. Off the resultant free-kick by Mausumi Murmu in the 78th minute, Sulanjana Raul flicked in to ensure three points for the hosts.

Monisha Singha clinches it for Delhi

The match between Punjab and Delhi was a rollercoaster of twists and turns, ending in a 3-2 victory for Delhi, with their skipper Monisha Singha scoring the winner in the dying minute after the teams were locked 2-2. The halftime score was 1-1.

Palak opened the scoring for Punjab in the 19th minute, but Delhi swiftly responded just a minute later, with Deepika Pal's calm strike finding the back of the net after a pass from Raziya Khan.

Delhi took the lead in the 56th minute when Jyoti converted a penalty kick. However, Punjab fought back, with Nisha's long-range effort in the 68th minute, levelling the score once again.

In a dramatic ending, Monisha Singha scored a late winner for Delhi in the 90+1 minute. Despite goalkeeper Jyoti's efforts to save it, Monisha's shot proved too powerful, sealing the victory for Delhi.