Bitcoin celebrates 1B transactions

(MENAFN) Bitcoin, the world's oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency, recently achieved a significant milestone with its first billion transactions since its inception in 2009. The cryptocurrency community commemorated this achievement with celebratory messages exchanged on social media platforms, highlighting the enduring significance of Bitcoin within the digital asset landscape.



The journey of Bitcoin began with the mining of its first block on January 3, 2009, and over the course of 5,603 days, the Bitcoin network has processed an average of 178,475 daily transactions, excluding those facilitated through the Lightning Network—an additional layer aimed at enhancing transaction speeds.



Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic creator of Bitcoin, published the pioneering white paper outlining the concept of Bitcoin on October 31, 2008, when the price of a single Bitcoin token was a mere USD0.0008. Since then, Bitcoin has evolved into a global phenomenon, with a current market value of USD1.25 trillion according to CoinMarketCap data. Notably, Bitcoin reached its all-time high of USD73,790 on March 14, underscoring its enduring appeal among investors and enthusiasts alike.



While Bitcoin stands as the oldest cryptocurrency network to record one billion transactions, Ethereum, its primary competitor, launched in July 2015, has processed a staggering two billion transactions to date. This milestone reaffirms the significance of Bitcoin in the realm of digital currencies and serves as a testament to its enduring resilience and widespread adoption.

MENAFN08052024000045015682ID1108188678