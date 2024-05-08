Amir Wishes Further Career, Academic Success To Qatar University Graduates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani wished the 47th batch of Qatar University (QU) graduates further success and achievement in their professional and academic careers.

Amir patronises Qatar University graduation ceremony

Read Also

HH the Amir posted on X congratulating Qatar University's 47th batch of male and female graduates, wishing them further success and achievement in their professional and academic paths so that they would, in turn, contribute to Qatar's development and excellence.