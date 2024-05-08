Amir Wishes Further Career, Academic Success To Qatar University Graduates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani wished the 47th batch of Qatar University (QU) graduates further success and achievement in their professional and academic careers.
Read Also
Amir patronises Qatar University graduation ceremony
HH the Amir posted on X congratulating Qatar University's 47th batch of male and female graduates, wishing them further success and achievement in their professional and academic paths so that they would, in turn, contribute to Qatar's development and excellence.
MENAFN08052024000063011010ID1108188612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.