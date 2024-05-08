Sonali Bendre Nails Denim-On-Denim Look On A 'Breezy Afternoon'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday opted for a casual look on a 'breezy afternoon', effortlessly styling flared denim jeans and a denim jacket.

Taking to Instagram, the actress with 4.5 million followers shared a series of pictures in which she could be seen sporting a grey T-shirt, dark blue flared denim jeans and a denim jacket with white frill sleeves.

For make-up, she went all natural -- nude brown lips, and blushed cheeks. Her short hair is styled in soft waves.

Sonali, who recently appeared in the newsroom drama 'The Broken News Season 2', opted for golden accessories -- earrings, necklace, and bracelets.

The look was rounded off with white heels.

"On a breezy afternoon," she wrote as caption.

'The Broken News', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles, is streaming on Zee5.