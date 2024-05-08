Modi votes as another term in Indian elections starts

(MENAFN) Amidst the unfolding of the third phase of India's general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at a school in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Encouraging citizens to participate in the electoral process, Modi took to social media to emphasize the importance of voting in strengthening the country's democracy.



The ongoing phase of polling spans across 93 parliamentary constituencies in 11 states and union territories, including key regions like Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. With an electorate exceeding 170 million individuals, the electoral exercise underscores the vast participation and engagement of Indian citizens in shaping the nation's political landscape.



According to data provided by the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,331 candidates are vying for electoral victory in this phase. Reflecting on historical trends, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners emerged victorious in 75 out of the 93 contested seats during the 2019 election, as reported by Mint. In contrast, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), representing opposition factions, secured only eight seats.



However, amidst the electoral fervor, concerns have been raised regarding security threats in certain regions. Notably, at least 19 schools in and around Ahmedabad, Gujarat, were targeted with bomb threats originating from a Russian domain mere hours before polling commenced. This incident follows similar instances of threats directed at schools in the national capital, sparking investigations into potential security risks.



As India's democratic exercise progresses, the participation of citizens, coupled with vigilance against security threats, remains paramount in ensuring the integrity and inclusivity of the electoral process. Narendra Modi's participation serves as a symbolic gesture of civic duty and underscores the significance of active engagement in shaping the nation's future through democratic means.

MENAFN08052024000045015687ID1108187978