PHCC Stresses On Importance Of Periodic Health Check-Up For Adults

Doha, Qatar: The periodic health check-up service is a medical examination offered for adults aged 18 and above, designed to detect earlier any signs of illness and provide the necessary support and advice on how to reduce the risks of diseases, including diabetes and heart diseases, in addition to maintaining or improving the physical and mental health.

In this context, Dr. Samya Al Abdulla, Executive Director of Operations, Senior Family Medicine Consultant at PHCC and Deputy National Lead for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said,“As we age, we become more susceptible to the risks of certain health conditions.

Clinical research has shown that periodic health check-ups can identify undetected conditions earlier, allowing the medical teams to provide timely treatment after assessment and implement preventive measures to enhance the public health as well as maintaining the patient's health”.

The periodic health check-up provided by PHCC helps patients and healthcare teams identify any diseases or ailments at an early stage or before any signs or symptoms appear. Early detection aids in assessing associated risks, thereby enabling the management of diseases through appropriate treatments.

In addition, the periodic check-up service includes measuring vital indicators of person's health, which indicate their fitness, blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels as well as their body mass index.

The service is provided through two visits. The first visit is for the periodic assessment carried out by the nursing team which involves measuring the vital signs, assisting the patient in completing the annual health assessment survey and conducting the laboratory tests, whereas the second visit is a periodic consultation appointment with the physician.

During the consultation appointment, the family physician reviews the results of laboratory tests.

Thus, depending on the results and the patient's condition, the physician offers the necessary treatment plan or refers the patient to the appropriate support service, such as the specialized clinics or wellness services that are essential preventive care services in PHCC.

It is worth noting that the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) currently operates 31 health centres. Qatari patients are entitled to benefit from the periodic check-up service as well as non-Qatari patients according to applicable criteria.

However, the periodic health check-up service, across all groups, excludes individuals under the age of 18, pregnant women, patients with identified non-communicable and chronic diseases, and unregistered individuals.

For more information, patients can communicate with their family physician during their visits to the health centres, or they can call the helpline 107.