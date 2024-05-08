Russian Missile Attack: Fire Breaks Out At Critical Infrastructure Site In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A large-scale fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region early on May 8 following a Russian missile strike.

The regional office of the State Emergency Service announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In the early morning hours of May 8, the enemy launched a missile strike on a critical infrastructure site in the Vinnytsia region. As a result of the impact, a large-scale fire broke out," the report said.

According to rescuers, the workers of the facility and civilians were not hurt in the attack.

On May 8, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Lviv regions.