Day 215 Of Genocide: Civilians Killed In Intense Israeli Bombing Of Gaza

Dozens of Palestinian citizens, the majority of whom were children and women, were killed, and others were injured, in the intense Israeli occupation bombardment on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said that 35 people were killed, and 129 others were injured with various injuries, in the city of Rafah during the past 24 hours.

Local sources stated that one person was killed, and others were injured as a result of the occupation army artillery shelling the last floor of al-Qishta Tower in central Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

A citizen was also killed, and others were injured, as the occupation forces bombed a group of citizens west of the city of Rafah.

The occupation aircraft bombed a house in Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Two people were injured, according to the Kuwait Specialized Hospital, as a result of the occupation aircraft targeting a group of citizens west of the Rafah crossing.

Two women were killed, and a number of others were injured in the Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Khuza'a, east of Khan Yunis.

The occupation artillery and helicopters also targeted the eastern area of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, and Al-Mughraqa area in the center of the Gaza Strip, amid heavy fire from army vehicles in Netzarim Martyrs Junction axis.