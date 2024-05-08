Oman To Participate As Guest Of Honour In Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman announced yesterday details of its participation as the guest of honour in the 33rd edition of Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) due to kick off on Thursday and run until May 18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Themed“Knowledge builds civilizations”, the DIBF will showcase more than 180,000 titles to be exhibited by 515 publishing houses from 42 countries.

Oman will be represented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Sultan Qaboos University, civil society institutions (including the Omani Society for Writers and Literati and Memory of Oman National Cultural Centre).

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture Said Sultan Al Busaidi said that Oman's participation as a guest of honour at the DIBF affirms the depth of bilateral relations with the State of Qatar and the common cultural bonds.

He added that the event provides an opportunity to enlighten visitors about Omans diverse cultural activities and accomplishments. The design of Oman pavilion at the DIBF was inspired by Al Alam Palace, with its dazzling architectural components and artistic decorations, he added.

The Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra (OCO) will participate in the event by various performances to be staged at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Oman's pavilion will include three exhibitions: the first promotes Omans tourist, cultural and historical landmarks; the second showcases six rare Omani manuscripts; and the third is a joint photography exhibition with the Qatar Photography Society.

The pavilion will also showcase products from participating government institutions, a virtual reality (VR) technology show and exhibits from the World List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.