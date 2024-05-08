Kuwait Amir Departs Turkiye After State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday departed Turkiye flying back home after a state visit to the nation.

Upon His Highness the Amir's departure, he was accompanied, at the airport by Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor Mehmet Simsek, Governor of Ankara Vasip Sahin, the commander of the military garrison of Ankara Major General Ahmet Mahmud, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Turkiye Wael Yousef Al-Enezi, and Kuwaiti Consul in Istanbul Mohammad Sultan Al-Sherji.(end)

