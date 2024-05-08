Kuwait Amir Sends Cable Of Appreciation To Turkish President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of appreciation to Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his state visit to Turkiye.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to President Erdogan for the warm welcome and hospitality during the visit.

His Highness the Amir said that the visit reflected deep and distinguished ties between the two countries and peoples, and aimed to strengthen fruitful and constructive cooperation.

His Highness the Amir also voiced his deepest gratitude to President Erdogan for awarding him with the Order of State. (end)

