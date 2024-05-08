Expanded Meeting Between Azerbaijani And Bulgarian Presidents Started

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's expandedmeeting with Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria,has commenced, Azernews reports.
