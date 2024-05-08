Satin Pajamas To No Condom & More: Stormy Daniels Testifies, Recalls 2006 Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Adult star Stormy Daniels took the witness stand on Tuesday in the hush money case against former US President Donald Trump, who looked on as she detailed their alleged sexual encounter and the payment she got to keep it quiet. Trump, 77, is charged with falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made to Daniels to silence her on the eve of his 2016 election against Hillary Clinton

During her testimony, Daniels described her date with Trump, claiming she glanced through his toiletry bag while going to the restroom and discovered Old Spice and Pert Plus products beside 'gold tweezers'.

While Trump denies having sex with Daniels, his attorneys unsuccessfully petitioned for a mistrial during her testimony. Meanwhile, prosecutors said Trump paid Daniels to stay quiet about the allegations while running for president in 2016. Donald Trump, the Republican presidential contender, is aiming to reclaim the White House.

In court, Daniels claimed Trump was wearing "silk or satin pyjamas" when she first met him, leading her to make a joke about Hugh Hefner, the creator of Playboy magazine. Daniels stated that she urged Trump to change and that "he obliged, very politely". Daniels claimed Trump interrogated her about her experience in the adult business, asking whether she had been tested.

Daniels also stated that there was a brief talk regarding Melania Trump, Trump's wife, during which he claimed they slept in different rooms. Daniels said she needed to use the loo when Trump entered the suite's bedroom and sat on the bed in boxers and a T-shirt. She claimed she tried to make a joke and leave, but he stepped in between her and the door. Daniels reportedly claimed to have searched Trump's toiletry bag and discovered Old Spice and Pert Plus products beside "gold tweezers".

Daniels stated that she was sober at the time and did not feel especially frightened by Trump's presence. She also mentioned that his security was there nearby. The adult star testified that Trump did not wear a condom. When she left, Trump referred to her as "honeybunch," she claimed, and he said farewell with the suggestion that they meet again soon.

After the event, Daniels stated, "It was really difficult to get my shoes because my hands were shaking so hard." She said she told Trump she simply wanted to go. In the years that followed, the two met on occasion, and she claimed to have turned down Trump's approaches.

Daniels also testified about several more encounters she had with Trump, most of which occurred in the presence of others. During a more personal encounter with Trump in Los Angeles in the summer of 2007, Daniels said that Trump tried to propose sex again, but she declined because she was menstruating.