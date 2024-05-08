Delhi's 'Vada Pav Girl' Arrives In Ford Mustang To Buy Iphone, Hints At 'Something Big' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chandrika Dixit, fondly known as Delhi's 'Vada Pav Girl,' has once again captured the internet's attention, this time for her luxurious ride in a Ford Mustang. The viral video showcasing her driving the high-end vehicle has set tongues wagging across social media platforms. The footage circulating online depicts a scene where a crowd gathers around a gleaming white Ford Mustang, marking a departure from Dixit's usual food stall ambience in Mongolpuri.

Renowned for her delectable vada pav, Dixit's journey to fame began with her street food business in Delhi's Sainik Nagar area. Transitioning from her job at Haldiram's to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams, she swiftly gained popularity through viral videos showcasing her culinary skills.

However, her recent viral video featuring the lavish Ford Mustang has taken her fame to new heights. Exiting the passenger seat of the luxury car, Dixit is seen entering a store to procure her prized possessions: an iPhone 15 Pro, an Apple Watch, and AirPods. While this clip initially appeared as a promotional stunt, another video hinted at something more significant in the works.

In the second video snippet, Dixit teases her audience by emerging from the boot of the Mustang with a plate of pav, cryptically announcing, "A big announcement is coming soon. Stay tuned." The intriguing teaser fueled speculation among her followers, eliciting enthusiastic applause from the crowd. In a recent video, she was seen in distress, allegedly due to pressure from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding her food stall's location.

Nonetheless, her latest escapade involving the luxurious Ford Mustang has diverted attention from previous controversies. On her official Instagram account, Dixit shared the video with the caption, "Vada Pav Girl starts selling vada pav in a Mustang car," further igniting curiosity among her followers.



