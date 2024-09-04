Ukrainian Fighter Jet, 37 Uavs Downed, Says Russia
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia has claimed shooting down a fighter jet and 37 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Air Force.
The Ukrainian army lost a tank, an armoured combat vehicle and a multiple rocket launcher in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
In a bulletin reported by TASS news agency, the ministry said Russian air defences shot down an MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, three US-made HIMARS rockets and 37 unmanned aerial vehicles.
“Russian strategic aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile units and artillery forces eliminated an aviation munitions depot and delivered strikes on enemy troops and military hardware in 149 areas.”
PAN Monitor/mud
MENAFN04092024000174011037ID1108634260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.