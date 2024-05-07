Kherson Region Receives 25 Dump Trucks From UNDP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-five dump trucks have been added to the municipal motor fleet of the Kherson region. They were received from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and with the financial support of the Government of Japan.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin at a briefing , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Twenty-five dump trucks have been added to the Kherson region's municipal motor fleet. The special equipment was already handed over to the communities,” Prokudin noted.

In his words, the above vehicles will be used to carry out construction, emergency and repair works, and to eliminate the consequences of Russian armed aggression.

A reminder that earlier the Kherson region received 41 heavy equipment units from international partners. The motor vehicles will be distributed among the communities which had been affected by Russia's terrorist attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Photo: , screenshot