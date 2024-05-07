Pres. Erdogan, Kuwait Amir Discussed Economic Relations, War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah discussed in Ankara economic and trade relations as well as the Israeli attacks on Gaza, said the Turkish Presidency on Tuesday.

"Comprehensive talks were held on economic and trade relations between Turkiye and Kuwait during the meeting held on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries," the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said in a press statement.

It pointed out that the leaders mulled initiatives across a variety of sectors, including the defense sector and the steps necessary to boost bilateral trade to USD 5 billion.

The two leaders underlined the necessity of reviving the Joint Economic Commission Mechanism and increasing bilateral trade and investment to benefit both countries.

They also discussed future cooperation in the areas of diplomacy, culture, health, tourism, and education.

During the meeting, President Erdogan affirmed that Turkiye will continue to support Kuwait's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security and pledged to maintain close ties with Kuwait at all levels.

The meeting touched upon the Israeli hostilities against innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

"President Erdogan emphasized the significance of Kuwait's stance against the Israeli oppression, stating that it is empowering to the Palestinian cause and that Turkiye has consistently pursued a permanent cease-fire since the beginning of the conflict," reads the statement.

President Erdogan stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organization of Turkic States. In this regard, he noted that Kuwait's support for these efforts is important and will ensure the opening of new windows of opportunity. (end)

aas







MENAFN07052024000071011013ID1108185805