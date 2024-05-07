Capital Power Selects Black & Veatch To Remotely Monitor Power Generation Facilities

(MENAFN- 3BL) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Black & Veatch, a global leader in critical infrastructure solutions, has been selected by Capital Power to remotely monitor seven of the Canada-based wholesale power producer's generation facilities across the United States and Canada over the course of three years.

Black & Veatch's role includes streaming data, including flows, pressures, temperatures and vibrations from Capital Power plants, where it then will be monitored remotely by Black & Veatch asset monitoring teams in Kansas, Michigan and North Carolina, as well as the India city of Pune. The four interconnected teams use artificial intelligence (AI) to diagnose potential problems before they occur using advanced data analytics. The teams use that data to provide actionable intelligence to the facilities providing innovative asset management solutions.

“Black & Veatch works to advance innovative technologies that improve operations for our clients, and our remote monitoring service is a key example of this,” said Ali Assaf, vice president and managing director for Black & Veatch's energy and process industries business.“Using AI to detect potential issues early before they become big problems ensures that our clients such as Capital Power focus their time and resources on high-value work.”

The solution leverages AI to detect issues that could impact reliability, efficiency and production and proactively mitigate or eliminate potential problems, effectively saving companies time and money.

“Black & Veatch's remote monitoring services help us achieve our high reliability goals and focus on being net zero by 2045. We value their expertise in applying AI to optimize our assets and prevent issues. Capital Power is grateful for their partnership," said Lori Nickifor, vice president of engineering for Capital Power.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on and on social media.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented power producer committed to net zero by 2045, with approximately 9,300 MW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize delivering reliable, affordable and decarbonized power that communities can depend on, building decarbonized power systems needed for tomorrow, and creating real net zero solutions for customers. We are powering change by changing power.

