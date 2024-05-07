Bengal Teachers Recruitment Scam: SC Puts On Hold HC Order Cancelling 25,000 Appointments, CBI To Continue Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court stayed the Calcutta High Court order cancelling the appointment of over 25,000 assistant teachers and non-teaching staff in West Bengal on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court also allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue its investigation into the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam case. The court, however, said it will not take any coercive steps against any official or candidate.
