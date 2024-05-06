Techmediabreaks N2OFF Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) To Target Hemp Flower Market In California

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) N2OFF Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) , a pioneer agri-food tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, today announced that its subsidiary Save Foods Ltd. is set to target the California hemp market. This comes on the heels of the California Department of Pesticide Regulation's recent approval and registered use of Save Foods' pre-harvest treatment, FieldProtect, based on compliance with provisions of California laws and regulations pertaining to pesticide registration. In previous third-party trials, Save Foods' proprietary eco crop protection solution demonstrated up to 90% less disease development in cannabis inflorescences compared to untreated plants. Risk of contamination is present at every stage of the cultivation process. Beyond the health of the plant itself, medical patients and adult-use consumers may be adversely affected by microbial contaminants. Pathogen contaminants pose an obvious health risk and product recalls may cost companies millions in lost profit and civil damages.

To view the full press release, visit

About N2OFF Inc.

N2OFF (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF also owns a minority position in Plantify Foods Inc. (TSX.V: PTFY) , a Canadian company listed on the TSXV that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information about N2OFF and NTWO OFF, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to N2OFF are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN