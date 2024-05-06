Elections In Panama Are Completed. Let's Look At The US

Mike Johnson proves he's a survivor as House speaker. Despite calls to oust him asHouse speaker, Mike Johnson seems unlikely to meet the same fate as his predecessor in the post, Kevin McCarthy. There are a number of reasons why Johnson is likely to keep the position, despite opposition from Marjorie Taylor Greene. One such cause is that Republicans have grown weary of the drama.

Mike Johnson, comments on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal critic of his.“Bless her heart. I don't spend a lot of time thinking about her.”

If you are from the southern States, you know exactly what the expression“Bless her heart” really means.

