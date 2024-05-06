Elections In Panama Are Completed. Let's Look At The US

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Elections are done in Panama.
Let's turn to the States.
Biden is in the process of trying to make regulations Trump-proof in case he loses the election 6 months from now in November in the US.
When Donald Trump took office as president in 2017, he eliminated multiple Obama administration regulations through a 1996 law called the Congressional Review Act. Now President Biden, who is locked in a close contest with Trump, is doing his best to set things in stone so
that Trump can't get rid of Biden initiatives, should Trump retake the White House.
|
|
Mike Johnson proves he's a survivor as House speaker. Despite calls to oust him asHouse speaker, Mike Johnson seems unlikely to meet the same fate as his predecessor in the post, Kevin McCarthy. There are a number of reasons why Johnson is likely to keep the position, despite opposition from Marjorie Taylor Greene. One such cause is that Republicans have grown weary of the drama.
Mike Johnson, comments on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal critic of his.“Bless her heart. I don't spend a lot of time thinking about her.”
If you are from the southern States, you know exactly what the expression“Bless her heart” really means.
